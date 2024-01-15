TÜV Süd has discovered that 8% of the rooftops it examined in Germany last year are not suitable for PV deployment.From pv magazine Germany Since the beginning of 2023, TÜV Süd has offered solar rooftop checks so homeowners and businesses can determine whether their properties are structurally suitable for PV systems. The company has released the results of a survey conducted in 2023. Only one-quarter of rooftops are suitable for PV systems without restrictions. On 8% of rooftops, it is not possible to install solar modules for structural reasons. The sample examined by TÜV Süd is relatively small, ...

