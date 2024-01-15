PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has announced the successful completion of its strategic acquisition of Circle Health Group, UK's largest independent operators of hospitals, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy. The completion of this deal, which has achieved regulatory approvals in record time, signifies PureHealth's exceptional operational capabilities and commitment to international growth.

The completion of this transaction further strengthens PureHealth's commitment to becoming a leading global player in healthcare. With a vision aligned with the UAE leadership to promote wellbeing and enhance healthcare services, PureHealth is dedicated to continuously improving patient experience and adopting the most advanced clinical practices. The company's expansion into the UK healthcare market reflects its focus on advancing the science of longevity and unlocking time for humanity.

Hamad Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PureHealth, said: "We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Circle in record time. This remarkable achievement epitomises PureHealth's operational excellence and strategic adaptability in broadening its international impact. After investing in Ardent Health USA, this is PureHealth's second international acquisition, and we look forward to building our portfolio internationally."

Farhan Malik, Founder and Managing Director of PureHealth, commented: "Completing the acquisition of Circle is a strategic leap forward for PureHealth. This acquisition is more than an expansion; it's a significant stride towards establishing PureHealth as a global healthcare platform. We are not just investing in the future of healthcare; we are shaping it to be more connected, innovative, and accessible on a global scale. This move aligns with our vision of pioneering a healthier future for all and underscores our commitment to elevating the global position of Abu Dhabi in the healthcare sector and revolutionising healthcare services globally. We look forward to fostering long term partnerships within the UK's healthcare ecosystem."

Valued at c.USD 1.2 billion before debt, this acquisition marks a significant investment in the future of healthcare, positioning PureHealth at the forefront of international healthcare innovation and service provision.

Building upon this significant momentum, PureHealth is advancing its expansion strategy in 2024. This strategic vision includes not only acquisitions in locally, but also international markets building a global healthcare platform.

As PureHealth moves forward with its strategic global expansion, it remains committed to its mission of delivering unrivalled healthcare experiences through innovation, technology-driven solutions, and collaboration. This transaction not only enhances PureHealth's services and presence in the international healthcare landscape but also solidifies the company's position as a leader in the healthcare industry, dedicated to improving lives and fostering healthier communities worldwide, and taking PureHealth from Abu Dhabi to the World.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more. With groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

