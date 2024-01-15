Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
High-Tech-Gigant steigt voll ein und setzt Elektromobilität auf die Überholspur!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2024 | 15:02
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Association of Owner Operators: AAOO Introduces Trucking Directory

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / The American Association of Owner Operators (AAOO) proudly announces the official launch of its newest site feature: a Trucking Directory designed to provide support and resources to truckers nationwide.

AAOO's Trucking Directory

AAOO's Trucking Directory



With our commitment to making owner operators' lives easier, AAOO's Trucking Directory serves as a one-stop shop. It offers a variety of services and businesses tailored to meet the specific needs of truckers on the road. This comprehensive resource features a wide range of listings that include truck stops, mechanics, rest areas, cleaning services, entertainment, and more.

"The launch of AAOO's Trucking Directory represents our ongoing dedication to supporting owner operators across the country," said Donnie Rand, a marketing coordinator at AAOO. "We understand the challenges faced by truckers and have created this comprehensive directory to provide them with a user-friendly platform to help with their needs on the road."

This accessible directory will streamline the process for truckers to locate essential services, help them find trusted businesses, and maximize efficiency in their businesses.

AAOO invites all truckers to explore the new Trucking Directory and discover the wealth of services it offers. Business listings will be updated often, so visitors are encouraged to check it frequently and use any resources we provide.

For more information or to access the Trucking Directory, visit www.aaofoo.com/directory.

Contact Information

Kyle Mitchell
Marketing Manager
kmitchell@aaofoo.com
5028907677

Donnie Rand
Marketing Coordinator
drand@aaofoo.com
(502) 630-0200

SOURCE: American Association of Owner Operators

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.