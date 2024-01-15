Hyperfuel Labs Launches the World's First Industrial-Scale Testbed and Accelerator for Hydrogen Startups

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / Hyperfuel Labs, a new venture founded by MIT and Harvard alumni, announced today the launch of its industrial-scale testbed and first-of-a-kind (FOAK) accelerator for hydrogen startups, which will provide a unique platform for validating, scaling, and commercializing innovative hydrogen solutions.

Hyperfuel Labs is on a mission to accelerate the deployment of clean hydrogen technologies and help achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Hydrogen is a key enabler for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, maritime transportation, and aviation. However, pre-commercial hydrogen technologies face significant challenges in reaching the market, such as high capital costs, long lead times, complex regulations, and uncertain demand. These barriers create a "valley of death" for hydrogen startups, who often lack the resources and capabilities to build and operate their own demonstration plants.

Hyperfuel Labs aims to bridge this gap by offering a shared infrastructure and ecosystem for hydrogen startups, end-users, investors, and supply chain participants. The Hyperfuel Labs testbed will provide access to multi-megawatt power, water treatment, gas treatment, distribution logistics, and offtake. The Hyperfuel Labs accelerator, powered by a consortia of hydrogen stakeholders, will provide mentorship, funding, and market opportunities. By leveraging Hyperfuel Labs' platform, hydrogen startups can save up to 75% of the time and 30% of the costs required to demonstrate their technology, while reducing the overall risk and uncertainty of their projects.

Ali Adoudou, Founder and CEO said "by accelerating the pace of clean hydrogen technology validation, we expect to catalyze 100 Mt CO2 emissions reduction by 2035. We also have plans to foster the next-generation hydrogen workforce development through training and apprenticeship programs for underprivileged and legacy energy communities. We are excited to launch Hyperfuel Labs. Hydrogen is the missing piece between clean electric power from solar, and wind and the hard-to-electrify applications in the heavy industries."

Hyperfuel Labs is currently accepting applications for its first cohort of hydrogen startups, which will start in Q3 2024. The company is also looking for partners across the value chain and sponsors who share its vision and want to support its program. For more information, please visit www.hyperfuel.us or contact info@hyperfuel.us.

About Hyperfuel Labs

Hyperfuel Labs' vision is to create a collaborative and catalytic platform that will enable a larger pool of hydrogen technologies to reach the market faster by assembling resources, sharing costs, and pooling risks.

