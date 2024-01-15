Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has updated its research coverage Luca Mining Corp. (TSXV: LUCA) ("LUCA", or "Company"). The new report is titled, "Tahuehueto to Hit 1,000 tpd Production Capacity by Q1 2024; Campo Morado Optimization to Increase Cash Flow."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal. All investors are encouraged to sign up for a subscription to receive research reports and other valuable information.

Report excerpt: "2024 is set to be an exciting year for the Company and has the potential to transform the Company into a well-established multi-mine producer. Our attention will be focused on the successful ramp-up of production at Tahuehueto in the near term as well as the benefit from the optimization program at Campo Morado."

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of experienced investment professionals dedicated to providing opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Our research reports are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, Reuters, and many more, as well as through our social media and large email distribution list. To subscribe please visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

Analyst Disclosure: Couloir Capital does not hold shares or options in the Company. The analyst does not hold shares or options in the Company. Couloir Capital has been retained under a service agreement by the Company. This service agreement includes analyst research coverage. Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194186

SOURCE: Couloir Capital Ltd