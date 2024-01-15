Centaris Acquires Network Connections, Inc.

IT Firm Continues Expansion of Services, Grows Depth of Experience

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / One of Michigan's longstanding IT solution providers, Centaris, continues to expand and improve its capabilities through the recent acquisition of Clinton Township-based Network Connections, Inc.

Centaris, which serves more than 1,500 businesses nationwide and is headquartered in Sterling Heights, made the acquisition official this month. Network Connections, Inc. (NCI) in Clinton Township was founded in 1991 and today serves a wide range of IT clients in healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail and finance.

Led by CEO Paul Licari, the four-member NCI team will join Centaris and work out of its main office. Licari will take on the role of Senior Account Executive, Partner to help drive sales.

"We're thrilled to be joining Centaris. This is a great opportunity for me and the dedicated employees at Network Connections," said Licari. "Teaming up with Centaris helps expand our capabilities and brings enhanced services to our clients. I'm looking forward to this new journey together."

"We are excited to announce Network Connections, Inc. as the latest addition to our organization," said Curtis Hicks, President and CEO of Centaris. "This company is a testament to the remarkable vision and leadership of Paul Licari. His 33 years of invaluable experience in the industry will be a significant asset to the Centaris team."

Hicks added that the acquisition "marks a new chapter in our journey, reflecting our commitment to excellence and our continuous pursuit of growth and innovation."

"We are genuinely excited to welcome Paul and his outstanding team, and we look forward to a productive future together," Hicks added.

ABOUT CENTARIS - Formed in 2021 by the merger of the Center for Computer Resources (CCR) and Business Communication Systems (BCS), Centaris provides a full suite of Security First computer technology managed IT services, including products like Microsoft Office 365 and Teams, as well as computer systems sales and service, structured cabling, varied voice/phone solutions, telephony, cloud VoIP solutions and internet/voice carrier services. CCR, founded in 1981, served as a national provider of business technology solutions for small and medium-sized companies. BCS, founded in 1975, delivered design and implementation of voice-data-video enterprise and networking solutions nationwide, with certification in servicing IP communications, as well as wired and wireless business telecom and cloud-based systems. BCS is an award-winning NEC authorized distributor and master carrier services agent representing internet and voice technology providers. Today Centaris serves a client set of 1,500-plus businesses nationwide, having grown to become the premier IT services company in Michigan dedicated to serving small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit www.centaris.com.

