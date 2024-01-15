Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of RightBridge Ventures Group AB (22/24)

With effect from January 16, 2024, the subscription units in RightBridge Ventures Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 24, 2024. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: RIGHTB UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021183498 Order book ID: 318556 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 16, 2024, the paid subscription units in RightBridge Ventures Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: RIGHTB BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021183506 Order book ID: 318394 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB