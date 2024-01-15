Anzeige
Montag, 15.01.2024
High-Tech-Gigant steigt voll ein und setzt Elektromobilität auf die Überholspur!
WKN: A3D09W | ISIN: SE0019070749 | Ticker-Symbol: K0B0
Frankfurt
15.01.24
08:59 Uhr
0,001 Euro
-0,003
-75,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTBRIDGE VENTURES GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTBRIDGE VENTURES GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.01.2024 | 15:22
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of RightBridge Ventures Group AB (22/24)

With effect from January 16, 2024, the subscription units in RightBridge
Ventures Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including January 24, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   RIGHTB UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021183498              
Order book ID:  318556                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 16, 2024, the paid subscription units in RightBridge
Ventures Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 



Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   RIGHTB BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021183506              
Order book ID:  318394                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
