Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Clavister Holding AB (23/24)

With effect from January 16, 2024, the subscription units in Clavister Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 25, 2024. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: CLAV UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021183258 Order book ID: 318560 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 16, 2024, the paid subscription units in Clavister Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including February 14, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CLAV BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021183266 Order book ID: 318561 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB