Scientists at the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have analyzed a survey of 869 households in the San Francisco Bay area and have found that electric vehicle (EV) owners are more likely to install rooftop solar on their homes than other consumers.Owners of EVs are more likely to add solar panels to their homes, according to a new behavioral study analysis from the US Department of Energy's NREL. The study, funded by the Department of Energy's Vehicle Technologies Office, was based on a survey of 869 households in the San Francisco Bay area, first in 2018 and then again in 2022. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...