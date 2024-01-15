Anzeige
Montag, 15.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
High-Tech-Gigant steigt voll ein und setzt Elektromobilität auf die Überholspur!
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 18/01/2024

Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 18/01/2024 
15-Jan-2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 18/01/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 18/01/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                    ETF    Trading Stock  First Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME         Index     TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving 
                                                   ETF (at Open) 
             Amundi MSCI World UCITS MSCI World Net 
IE000BI8OT95 Physical  ETF DR - USD (C)     Total Return  0,18% USD ----------------------- 
                          USD Index 
             AMUNDI MSCI World SRI  MSCI World SRI 
IE000Y77LGG9 Physical  Climate Net Zero     filtered PAB  0,18% EUR ---------------- 
             Ambition PAB UCITS ETF  Index 
             Acc 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                  ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day of 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME       Index     TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges the Absorbed ETF 
                                                 (at Close) 
             Amundi Index MSCI  MSCI World Net      MWRD      London 
LU1437016972 Physical  World UCITS ETF DR ( Total Return  0,18% EUR LN   GBX   Stock   17/01/2024 
             C )         USD Index                Exchange 
             Amundi Index MSCI  MSCI World SRI      WSRI      London 
LU1861134382 Physical  World SRI PAB UCITS filtered PAB  0,18% EUR LN   GBP   Stock   17/01/2024 
             ETF DR ( C )     Index                  Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 17/01/2024 at close.

- Effective 18/01/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 17/01/2024 
Merger Effective Date                   18/01/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1437016972, LU1861134382 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      MWRD,WSRI 
LEI Code:    DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  297576 
EQS News ID:  1815359 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1815359&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2024 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
