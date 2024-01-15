DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 18/01/2024

Amundi Asset Management (MWRD,WSRI) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 18/01/2024 15-Jan-2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 18/01/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 18/01/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs ETF Trading Stock First Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi MSCI World UCITS MSCI World Net IE000BI8OT95 Physical ETF DR - USD (C) Total Return 0,18% USD ----------------------- USD Index AMUNDI MSCI World SRI MSCI World SRI IE000Y77LGG9 Physical Climate Net Zero filtered PAB 0,18% EUR ---------------- Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Index Acc Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day of ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges the Absorbed ETF (at Close) Amundi Index MSCI MSCI World Net MWRD London LU1437016972 Physical World UCITS ETF DR ( Total Return 0,18% EUR LN GBX Stock 17/01/2024 C ) USD Index Exchange Amundi Index MSCI MSCI World SRI WSRI London LU1861134382 Physical World SRI PAB UCITS filtered PAB 0,18% EUR LN GBP Stock 17/01/2024 ETF DR ( C ) Index Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 17/01/2024 at close.

- Effective 18/01/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 17/01/2024 Merger Effective Date 18/01/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437016972, LU1861134382 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MWRD,WSRI LEI Code: DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 297576 EQS News ID: 1815359 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1815359&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2024 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)