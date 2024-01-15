DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 02/02/2024

Amundi Asset Management (WESG,WGES) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 02/02/2024 15-Jan-2024 / 16:35 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 02/02/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 02/02/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs ETF Trading Stock First Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving ETF (at Open) AMUNDI MSCI World SRI MSCI World IE000Y77LGG9 Physical Climate Net Zero Ambition SRI filtered 0,18% EUR -------------------- PAB UCITS ETF Acc PAB Index AMUNDI MSCI World SRI MSCI World IE000004V778 Physical Climate Net Zero Ambition SRI filtered 0,18% USD ---------------- PAB UCITS ETF Dist PAB Index Absorbed ETFs Last Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) MSCI World Select ESG Lyxor MSCI World Rating and Trend WESG London LU1792117779 Physical ESG Leaders Extra Leaders Net Return 0,18% USD LN USD Stock 01/02/2024 (DR) UCITS ETF - USD Index Exchange Acc Lyxor MSCI World MSCI World Select ESG London LU1799934499 Physical ESG Leaders Extra Rating and Trend 0,18% USD WGES USD Stock 01/02/2024 (DR) UCITS ETF - Leaders Net Return LN Exchange Dist USD Index

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 01/02/2024 at close.

- Effective 02/02/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 01/02/2024 Merger Effective Date 02/02/2024

