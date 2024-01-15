Anzeige
Montag, 15.01.2024
High-Tech-Gigant steigt voll ein und setzt Elektromobilität auf die Überholspur!
Amundi Asset Management (WESG,WGES) 
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 02/02/2024 
15-Jan-2024 / 16:35 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 02/02/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 02/02/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                    ETF    Trading Stock  First Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME         Index     TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving 
                                                   ETF (at Open) 
             AMUNDI MSCI World SRI   MSCI World 
IE000Y77LGG9 Physical  Climate Net Zero Ambition SRI filtered 0,18% EUR -------------------- 
             PAB UCITS ETF Acc     PAB Index 
             AMUNDI MSCI World SRI   MSCI World 
IE000004V778 Physical  Climate Net Zero Ambition SRI filtered 0,18% USD ---------------- 
             PAB UCITS ETF Dist    PAB Index 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                                   Last Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME     Index         TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock   day of the 
                                    CCY    Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF 
                                                   (at Close) 
                      MSCI World Select ESG 
             Lyxor MSCI World Rating and Trend        WESG      London 
LU1792117779 Physical  ESG Leaders Extra Leaders Net Return  0,18% USD LN   USD   Stock   01/02/2024 
             (DR) UCITS ETF - USD Index                    Exchange 
             Acc 
             Lyxor MSCI World MSCI World Select ESG              London 
LU1799934499 Physical  ESG Leaders Extra Rating and Trend   0,18% USD WGES  USD   Stock   01/02/2024 
             (DR) UCITS ETF - Leaders Net Return       LN       Exchange 
             Dist       USD Index

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 01/02/2024 at close.

- Effective 02/02/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 01/02/2024 
Merger Effective Date                   02/02/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1792117779, LU1799934499 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      WESG,WGES 
LEI Code:    DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  297577 
EQS News ID:  1815365 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1815365&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2024 10:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

