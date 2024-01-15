Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
High-Tech-Gigant steigt voll ein und setzt Elektromobilität auf die Überholspur!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.01.2024 | 17:10
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The Exchange provides a new guide for submitting reports of acquisition or transfer of own shares

According to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980), a
Swedish company which acquires or transfers its own shares shall report the
acquisition or the transfer to the stock exchange which operates the regulated
marketplace on which the shares are admitted for trading. According to the
regulations of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FFFS 2007:17), the
Exchange has an obligation to publish information on its website about the
trade in own shares that is reported to the exchange. 



Against this background, Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") provides a guide for
how this information is to be submitted to the Exchange. The Exchange
continuously reviews its routines and processes, and always strives to ensure
that they meet regulatory requirements on the Exchange's surveillance. 



The Exchange has updated the guide, please see Appendix 1. The guide can also
be found on the Exchange's website:
https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares. 



According to the updated guide, we kindly ask that all repurchase reports be
done in the table format below and sent to iss@nasdaq.com and tss@nasdaq.com. 



Full instructions available in the attached document.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Attachment:

Guide to repurchase of own shares





Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1188902
Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.