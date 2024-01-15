Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The Exchange provides a new guide for submitting reports of acquisition or transfer of own shares

According to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980), a Swedish company which acquires or transfers its own shares shall report the acquisition or the transfer to the stock exchange which operates the regulated marketplace on which the shares are admitted for trading. According to the regulations of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FFFS 2007:17), the Exchange has an obligation to publish information on its website about the trade in own shares that is reported to the exchange. Against this background, Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") provides a guide for how this information is to be submitted to the Exchange. The Exchange continuously reviews its routines and processes, and always strives to ensure that they meet regulatory requirements on the Exchange's surveillance. The Exchange has updated the guide, please see Appendix 1. The guide can also be found on the Exchange's website: https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares. According to the updated guide, we kindly ask that all repurchase reports be done in the table format below and sent to iss@nasdaq.com and tss@nasdaq.com. Full instructions available in the attached document. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Attachment: Guide to repurchase of own shares Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1188902