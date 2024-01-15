Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Gabather TO 5 (24/24)

At the request of Gabather AB, equity rights TO 5 will be traded on First North as from 16 January 2024. Security name: Gabather TO 5 ----------------------------- Short name: GABA TO 5 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021149705 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 318562 ----------------------------- Terms: The warrants of series TO 5 will be issued free of charge and will be available for subscription of new shares during the period 11 April 2024 - 25 April 2024. One (1) warrant gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Gabather AB at an exercise price corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the Gabathers AB's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period 15 March 2024 - 8 April 2024, however not less than SEK 1.3 and not more than SEK 3.00 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 11 April 2024 - 25 April 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 23 April 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura Fondkommission AB on +4672-252 34 51.