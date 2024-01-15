Anzeige
Montag, 15.01.2024
GlobeNewswire
15.01.2024 | 17:22
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Gabather TO 5 (24/24)

At the request of Gabather AB, equity rights TO 5 will be traded on First North
as from 16 January 2024. 



Security name: Gabather TO 5
-----------------------------
Short name:   GABA TO 5  
-----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021149705 
-----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  318562    
-----------------------------

Terms: The warrants of series TO 5 will be issued free of charge and will be  
     available for subscription of new shares during the period 11 April  
     2024 - 25 April 2024. One (1) warrant gives the right to subscribe for 
     one (1) new share in the Gabather AB at an exercise price corresponding
     to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the    
     Gabathers AB's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the  
     period 15 March 2024 - 8 April 2024, however not less than SEK 1.3 and 
     not more than SEK 3.00 per share.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 11 April 2024 - 25 April 2024                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  23 April 2024                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura
Fondkommission AB on +4672-252 34 51.
