Germany's Electrofleet has invested in its virtual power plant technology partner Dieenergiekoppler. The two collaborate to enable mid-sized businesses to use self-produced renewable energy based on fixed price contracts. Dieenergiekoppler's latest financing round solidified the collaboration.Dresden-based Dieenergiekoppler (Energiekoppler), a spinoff of Dresden University of Technology, secured a series A round of venture capital of an undisclosed amount with Osnabrück-based Electrofleet as its new strategic investor, along with its early investors. The two companies have been working together ...

