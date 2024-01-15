Sumitomo and Shikoku Electric have agreed to sell solar power to Japanese retailer Aeon Mall under a power purchase agreement (PPA). Around 15 MW of solar carports are now being developed to supply the electricity.Sumitomo and utility Shikoku Electric Power have secured a corporate PPA for a series of solar carports the two companies will deploy at 12 facilities owned by Japanese retailer Aeon Mall. The projects will range in size from 140 kW to 2.4 MW and are located in Tokyo, Chiba, Yamanashi, Gifu, Shiga, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Nara, and Wakayama. The project developer is Sun Trinity, a joint ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...