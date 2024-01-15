Czechia registered strong PV capacity growth in 2023, driven by a surge in residential installations. The nation's PV association says it expects a shift toward larger power plants in the coming year, but notes the need for more energy storage capacity.Czechia built around 1 GW of new PV plants in 2023, according to data from the Czech Solar Association (Solární Asociace). In total, 82,799 solar power plants were connected to the grid, with a combined total output of 970 MW. The nation achieved a record-breaking year with 145% growth, connecting 49,000 more power plants than it did in 2022. The ...

