Launch of two new 97.5% organic floral waters for the cosmetics industry

Strengthening of Groupe Berkem's value proposition in the "Health, Beauty Nutrition" business area

A wider range of upcycled1, COSMOS certified solutions based on French organic agriculture

Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemistry (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM) (Paris:ALKEM), today announces the extension of its 100% natural, 97.5% organic floral water range, H2OLIXIR, designed for the Health and Beauty industries.

Eric Moussu, Vice President of Sales of Groupe Berkem, stated: "The extension of our H2OLIXIR range is further proof of Groupe Berkem's ability to innovate in a market where naturalness and performance are key themes. Thanks to these two new solutions, with their multiple applications and recognized virtues, we intend to address new, high value-added segments of the cosmetics market, while guaranteeing our customers their natural, organic properties and sourcing in France."

After developing its range with two solutions launched in March 2023, namely peppermint water and lemon balm water, Groupe Berkem is now launching two new products composed of plant extracts with natural qualities particularly sought after in the composition of many cosmetic products, namely:

Lavender water: features a soothing and antioxidant action that reduces discomfort, its properties can be used in a wide range of cosmetic applications, such as facial care and sensitive skincare, soothing skincare and the fight against premature skin aging;

Thyme water: providing a wide range of benefits, from its antioxidant action to its purifying properties, it is used in facial care for combination, oily or acne-prone skin, as a purifying cleanser or as a repairing facial treatment and also purifies oily hair and cleanses the scalp.

As with its two previous products, these new solutions have been designed by Groupe Berkem using a process known as desiccation, which involves drying plants to extract the water they contain, while preserving the benefits of the original plants. This method ensures that the best possible properties are drawn from the very heart of plant extracts to address the cosmetics market.

Each floral water in the H2OLIXIR range is guaranteed 100% natural and 97.5% organic. All are upcycled, organically grown in France and certified COSMetic Organic and natural Standard COSMOS (Organic and natural cosmetics). By controlling the origin of its plant extracts, Groupe Berkem is able to offer its industrial customers products that are free from toxic fertilizers and whose nutrients and benefits are preserved to the greatest extent possible.

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 4 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir) and Tonneins (Lot-et-Garonne).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

1 Valorization of a product to give it a second life with higher added value.

