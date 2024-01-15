Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Mnemo: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the signature of a strategic partnership with Viavilla, a high-end real estate company specializing in the construction of villas on the Atlantic coast.

This local partnership, which runs until the end of 2027, will make it possible to combine high-end and sustainable construction by offering low-carbon villas based on 0% clinker cements.

As a creator of luxury villas in the heart of the most sought-after seaside resorts on the Atlantic coast, Viavilla joins forces with its investor partners to develop high-end real estate for seasonal rental. Based in Les Sables-d'Olonne (Western of France), Viavilla has always endeavored to combine strategic location, comfort and eco-responsible architecture in all its projects.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are honoured to support a high-end construction player like Viavilla in its development strategy towards carbon neutrality on the Atlantic coast. The distribution of our innovative clinker-free cements continues, and we look forward to seeing the development of Viavilla's low-carbon real estate programs on our territory."

David Talon, CEO of Viavilla, specifies: "Among the strong commitments shared with its investor partners, Viavilla attaches crucial importance to the eco-sustainability of the construction of its real estate assets. This strategic partnership with Hoffmann Green enables us to materialize this commitment and deploy low-carbon, high-end villas on the Atlantic coast that will satisfy the demands of many customers and investors."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green has two production units powered by a fleet of solar trackers on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 plant and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant, which was inaugurated in May 2023. A third plant will be built at the major port of Dunkirk in 2024-2025, bringing total production capacity to 550,000 tonnes a year, or 3% of the French market. The Group has developed a genuine technological breakthrough based on the modification of cement composition and the creation of a cold manufacturing process, 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market, which has not changed for 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

Hoffmann Green was chosen as one of the 20 French green start-ups in 2022 as part of the French Tech Green20 programme, run by Mission French Tech in partnership with the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected as part of French Tech 2030, an ambitious new support programme run by La Mission French Tech alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company is continuing to expand internationally, signing contracts in the UK, Belgium, Switzerland and recently Saudi Arabia.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com/

ABOUT VIAVILLA

VIAVILLA creates luxury villas for seasonal rental in the heart of popular seaside resorts on the Atlantic coast. Our timeless architecture respects the regional style and is open to all thanks to intelligent investment formulas. We offer two investment formulas, dismemberment of ownership and club-deal participation, offering tax advantages, high profitability, maximum security and potential for capital gains. Each VIAVILLA is carefully designed, offering an exceptional lifestyle all year round. Its strategic location, comfort and eco-responsible architecture preserve privacy while encouraging shared moments. VIAVILLA brings together expertise in architecture, sustainable construction, real estate investment and high-end vacation rentals. Our villas are located in the heart of tourist destinations on the Atlantic coast, offering high resale value potential and quality rental management to secure your investment.

For further information, please consult: https://viavilla-invest.fr/

