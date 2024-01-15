Anzeige
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Q4 2023 Interim Dividend

Q4 2023 Interim Dividend: Amounts per ordinary share in Sterling and Canadian Dollar

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company")

Further to the announcement on 10 May 2023 of a Q3 2023 interim dividend of 2.125c per ordinary share, the equivalent of this interim dividend, in Sterling is 1.66536 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 2.8424 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.7837 and US$1=C$1.3376.

The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 12 January 2024, being the record date for this interim dividend.

The payment date of the Q3 2023 interim dividend is Wednesday 14 February 2024.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

Camarco
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

