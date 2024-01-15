Anzeige
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
15.01.24
08:01 Uhr
7,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.01.2024 | 19:31
226 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Jan-2024 / 18:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 
(the "Programme"). 
 
Date of Purchase                  15/01/2024 
Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each      9,240 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         680.00 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)          680.00 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 680.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,493,798 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,588,541.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

15 January 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 15 January 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 
680.0000               9,240

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
189       680.00          15:58:13      00068455565TRLO0       XLON 
59        680.00          15:58:43      00068455599TRLO0       XLON 
3088       680.00          16:00:03      00068455757TRLO0       XLON 
658       680.00          16:00:05      00068455758TRLO0       XLON 
30        680.00          16:03:27      00068455964TRLO0       XLON 
20        680.00          16:16:19      00068457120TRLO0       XLON 
15        680.00          16:18:27      00068457368TRLO0       XLON 
1        680.00          16:26:45      00068458013TRLO0       XLON 
3        680.00          16:27:45      00068458086TRLO0       XLON 
1        680.00          16:28:00      00068458127TRLO0       XLON 
2        680.00          16:28:15      00068458148TRLO0       XLON 
4        680.00          16:28:30      00068458178TRLO0       XLON 
132       680.00          16:35:05      00068458402TRLO0       XLON 
1        680.00          16:35:05      00068458403TRLO0       XLON 
797       680.00          16:35:05      00068458404TRLO0       XLON 
41        680.00          16:35:05      00068458405TRLO0       XLON 
24        680.00          16:35:05      00068458406TRLO0       XLON 
4175       680.00          16:35:05      00068458407TRLO0       XLON

------End-----

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  297578 
EQS News ID:  1815449 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1815449&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2024 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
