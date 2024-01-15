Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company") is proud to outline its 2024 milestones and highlights from the past year. The Company continues to advance its 100% owned portfolio leveraging its proprietary databases, exploration expertise, and on-the-ground knowledge to identify, stake, or acquire high-quality prospects. Riverside has over C$6,000,000 in cash, zero debt, no warrant overhang, and a tight share structure with fewer than 75,000,000 shares outstanding. Positioned with a strong balance sheet, Riverside is well-prepared to capitalize on opportunities in 2024.

Riverside's President and CEO, John-Mark Staude, stated: "We are in a good position for the New Year with a strong balance sheet, excellent projects and the key transactions that Riverside completed in 2023, setting us up now for an excellent 2024. To our knowledge, Riverside is one of the better positioned companies, compared to our peers, to benefit from a potential incoming general commodities sector upside."

Our plan is to expand upon the growth of the past year with the following 2024 goals and potentially newsworthy events:

Transaction of mineral assets and value capture from its growing portfolio of exploration assets in Canada (Ontario & British Columbia) including gold (Pichette, Oaks & Elly) and rare earth element projects (Revel).

Sale or farmout transactions with gold and copper assets in Mexico including the Cecilia and Union Projects.

Work towards a new Strategic Alliance with a major base metal producer.

Maximize value from Riverside's Royalty Portfolio through a targeted marketing/sales process.

2023 Recap:

The Company has experienced a busy year marked by the continued development of high-quality mineral exploration portfolio in Canada, expansion into British Columbia and several high-quality acquisitions. Additionally, in Mexico new consolidations have been pursued to capitalize on market opportunities, positioning Riverside for a robust upcoming year. Some of the key milestones include:

Canada

Ontario

Completed the acquisition of the Duc Project, strategically located in Ontario's Porcupine Mining District. This significant land area is recognized for its gold mineralization and is near a former phosphate mine, which offers potential for rare earth elements.

Successfully completed detailed interpretations of advanced helicopter magnetic surveys at the Duc Project utilizing the state-of-the-art SHA Geophysics' Heli-3G system. These surveys have been instrumental in identifying and developing promising near-surface drill targets. A successful acquisition of the P.A.T. Gold Mine, within the Pichette Project, demonstrating substantial gold potential and a key step in the consolidation and preparation for 2024. To that effect the company is currently progressing a new NI 43-101 for Q1 2024 on the project.

The Pichette Project, now a top priority for Riverside given the high-grade gold results. The project boasts excellent road access and is situated near Canada's third largest open pit gold producing mine at Greenstone Gold Mine owned by Equinox Gold and Orion.

British Columbia

The generation/acquisition of the Elly Gold Project, in southern British Columbia, has expanded Riverside's footprint in southwestern British Columbia. The Company has been continuing with its prospecting and integrating databases, laying the groundwork for partnering and potential drilling in 2024.

Acquisition of the Revel Carbonatite Rare Earth Element (REE) Project in British Columbia was a key strategic move to add REE and critical metals to the company portfolio of assets. The Revel area is a key district Riverside now has and will be progressing in 2024 with partners.

Mexico

The Company continued with its ongoing efforts in Mexico by reaching key milestones and preparing for the upcoming fall season through the acquisition of updated drill permits. This crucial development ensures that the properties will maintain their compliance and good standing for a period of up to three years.

On the Ariel Project, we are focusing on porphyry copper, crucial consolidation of land, encouraging copper results, and strides in securing drill permits and transferring titles to Riverside, positioning the Company for potential joint venture opportunities.

Continuing with its acquisition of the Union Mine in Sonora, Mexico, situated in the high-grade Union District, the site has shown promising results, with discoveries of up to 1 ounce of gold and over 30% zinc, highlighting the potential for further expansion in the area.

The Cecilia Project in Sonora, Mexico has a large dome complex which has already yielded significant gold intercepts from previous drilling efforts. Riverside is poised to progress with partners for a potential next phase of drilling in 2024.

Upcoming Events:

Riverside Resources Inc. has received and accepted invitations to present at the Vancouver Round Up conference in late January and will exhibit in early March, at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) in Toronto.

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

