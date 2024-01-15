Dunlop Sports Americas: Go Far, Get Close With Cleveland Golf's ZipCore XL and HALO XL Full-Face Irons

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / CLEVELAND GOLF® is excited to introduce the all-new ZipCore XL and HALO XL Full-Face Irons, designed to help avid golfers go big and get it close, with forgiving head designs and new technologies geared toward better golf.

To squeeze as much distance as possible out of these Irons and deliver optimal launch, Cleveland Golf used an artificial intelligence-driven process to create MainFrame - a club face and weighting combo that boosts both COR and MOI for high-powered ball speeds and more forgiveness.

"We designed these Irons with the intent to let the clubs do all the hard work with optimized tech features like our XL Head Designs and MainFrame to ensure maximum forgiveness," said Dustin Brekke, Director of Engineering at Cleveland Golf. "Our goal was easy. We wanted golfers to see better results on the course with products made specifically for their needs. They're going to see better distance, consistent spin, with exceptional feel no matter the Iron they choose."

ZipCore XL Irons

New ZipCore XL Irons feature Cleveland Golf's ZipCore technology for the first time ever in an Iron. Combined with MainFrame, ZipCore XL Irons are designed to give avid golfers more power in the long Irons and more control in the short Irons.

MainFrame technology, present on ZipCore XL's 4i-7i, helps maximize face flex and positions more mass low and deep in the clubhead for better distance and forgiveness. The unique, low-density ZipCore material in short-Irons (8i-SW) produces a more consistent launch, spin, and distance.

HydraZip face blasts, along with loft-specific grooves, help balance spin performance on every club throughout the lineup. In 4i-7i lofts, HydraZip uses a rougher face blast, with wider, flatter grooves, to help reduce unwanted spin. On the other hand, 8i-SW lofts receive a slightly smoother blast, with thinner, deeper grooves to boost spin on approach.

To help golfers enjoy crisp strikes, ZipCore XL's V-Shaped Sole utilizes an elevated leading edge to maintain club head speed through impact, while the trailing edge relief allows for more workability and shot shaping.

HALO XL Full-Face Irons

HALO XL Full-Face Irons were inspired by a single idea: bigger is better. A larger, Hybrid-Iron profile gives these a confidence-inspiring look, and is meant to give avid golfers forgiving distance, high-launching ball flights, and straighter shots. Cleveland Golf's XL head designs shifts more mass away from the center of the club, increasing MOI for more forgiveness than a traditional Iron shape.

HALO XL Full-Face Irons feature a striking area that's 20% larger than the last generation. And on that larger striking area sit full-face grooves, an industry first for an Iron. These grooves help ensure consistent spin no matter where golfers strike the ball. Coupled with the addition of HydraZip face blasts, HALO XL Full-Face Irons have spin performance dialed in on every club in the lineup.

To promote reliable, consistent aim, HALO XL Full-Face Irons feature a new, two-groove alignment system. Two white grooves located at the bottom of the clubface are designed to help golfers keep the face square at address and stay centered behind the ball. The shorter, lower groove ensures correct ball position at address, while the longer groove helps square the clubhead to the target.

HALO XL Full-Face Irons use a three-sole system, each designed to fit long, mid, and short Iron swings. GlideRail in the long-Irons is designed to help long Irons sweep through the turf. Short Irons feature Cleveland Golf's V-Shaped sole, which is designed to cut through the turf without digging. Wedges feature a three-tiered sole, which provides maximum forgiveness on pitches, chips, and bunker shots.

Both the ZipCore XL and HALO XL Full-Face Irons include a custom configured Accuracy Build. This build is meant for those looking to keep the ball in play more often, with half-inch shorter shafts and come without ActionMass CB counterbalancing.

For more information on Cleveland Golf's new game-improvement offerings, visit us.dunlopsports.com/cleveland-golf.

Retail Pricing and Information:

ZipCore XL Irons: 7pc Graphite: $999.99 / 7pc Steel: $899.99

HALO XL Full-Face Irons: 7pc Graphite: $999.99 / 7pc Steel: $899.99

Launch Date: January 19, 2024

