Hometown Social, LLC: Buc-ee's to Break Ground on New Travel Center in Brunswick, Ga on Jan. 29

BRUNSWICK, GA. / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Brunswick, Georgia, on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Buc-ee's will celebrate the start of construction with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Buc-ee's Brunswick will be the third Buc-ee's location in Georgia.

Located at 7156 Hwy 99 | 1-95 & State Hwy 99, Brunswick GA, Buc-ee's Brunswick will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for over 40 years.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Brunswick groundbreaking ceremony will include Thomas "Wayne" Neal, Chairman, Glynn County Board of Commissioners; Buddy Carter, US Representative; Ann R. Purcell, GDOT Board Vice Chair; and Ryan Moore, President, Golden Isles Development Authority.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 47 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, and Tennessee.

"Brunswick is a natural stop between our Florida and South Carolina locations on a stretch of interstate near the beautiful Georgia coastline," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "The community has welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited to finally get started here."

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will continue to work closely with local partners. Buc-ee's Brunswick will bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 34 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 13 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

