Hometown Social, LLC: Buc-ee's to Break Ground on New Travel Center in Rockingham County, VA on Jan. 30

THE NEW TRAVEL CENTER WILL BE THE FIRST BUC-EE'S IN VIRGINIA

MT. CRAWFORD, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Rockingham County, Virginia, on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Buc-ee's will celebrate the start of construction with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Buc-ee's Rockingham will be the first Buc-ee's location in Virginia.

Located at SEC of Friedens Church Road and I-81, Buc-ee's Rockingham County will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for over 40 years.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Rockingham groundbreaking ceremony will include Dewey L. Ritchie, Rockingham County Supervisors Chairman; Leila Longcor, District 4 Supervisor; Stephen King, Rockingham County Manager; and Supervisors Rick Chandler, Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, and Joel Hensley. Retiring after 35 years of service to his community and District 4, Supervisor Bill Kyger will also attend.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 47 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, and Tennessee.

"One of the prettiest roads we could ever hope for, I-81 is full of folks seeking fun and all that Virginia has to offer," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "We are the perfect pitstop for their road-trips and for the amazing people of Rockingham County."

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will continue to work closely with local partners. Buc-ee's Rockingham will bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

General Photos Courtesy of Buc-ee's: CLICK HERE.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 34 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 13 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

