Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its permit application for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") and to invite investors and other interested parties to join an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research.

Following the Company's October 25, 2023 press release announcing the submission of the RRIMM amended permit application (the "Amended Permit Application"), the Company participated in the next step of the Application by meeting with the Mine Development Review Committee ("MDRC") committee on December 6, 2023. At this meeting, the Company provided MDRS with an update and answered questions regarding the Amended Permit Application and a corresponding socio-economic report thereon. The MDRC committee chair, after having received the Company's submissions at the December 8, 2023 meeting, requested that the MDRC provide technical comments to the Company relative to the Amended Permit Application by January 15, 2024. The Company, in conjunction with its consultants, will address the comments it receives from the MDRC before its next scheduled meeting with the MDRC set for February 14, 2024. The Company anticipates further feedback and details at this February 14, 2024 meeting pertaining to the next steps in the technical review process of the Amended Permit Application.

As previously communicated, the Company outlined numerous proposed Project mitigation strategies to address concerns and interests that had been expressed through its public engagement efforts, announced by the Company in a press release dated July 4, 2023. The positive changes to the Project were incorporated into the Amended Permit Application with the utmost consideration for the environment, the community, and all associated stakeholders. West High Yield eagerly anticipates the next phase of the MDRC technical review process while it awaits feedback from the MDRC committee members. The Company continues to plan for RRIM mine site construction development and mining during 2024.

Radius Research Webinar

The Company has confirmed a webinar with Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research to discuss the Project in further detail. Market Radius Research gives individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius Research is hosted by Mr. Gagel, a former top-ranked technology analyst.

Accompanying Mr. Gagel will be the following Company representatives: Frank Marasco Jr., director, Chief Executive Officer and President; Barry Baim, director and Corporate Secretary; and Fouad Kamaleddine PhD/P.Eng, strategic advisor. The information for the webinar is as follows:

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with West High Yield Resources Ltd.

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2017050004112/WN_3zej1Ip4SVa2nDhmwsapYA

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees will be invited to ask the Company representatives questions in real-time following the interview portion of the webinar. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join live on the day of the webinar.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral magnesium, silica, and nickel deposits using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101.

Contact Information:

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 660-3488

Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (403) 829-2246

Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

