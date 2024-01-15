Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") will look to acquire additional properties to expand on its portfolio to help address the world's shortage in technology metals. There is an increasing demand for metals as the world is transitioning to a low-carbon economy and global conflicts continue to arise that require massive amounts of metals for producing batteries, clean energy technologies, and national defense applications.

The Company believes in stable region metals and will continue to expand its portfolio in Canada, one of the most sure handed mining jurisdictions in the world. The Company's initial projects are located on the east coast of Canada which have advantageous tax benefits and development prospects.

Tech Metals are increasingly in demand for infrastructure development, renewable energy, electric vehicles, electronics, and military defense. The global need for war metals or critical metals for military defense is significant as they are used in aircrafts, naval vessels and ships, body armor and military gear, and missiles to defense systems. All aspects of the military from soldier equipment to the various branches from army to navy use war metals and global expenditure is increasing with tensions rising in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and the Chinese Sea. The amount of war metals being needed by the United States alone is expected to grow year over year as stockpiles being used in other parts of the world must be replenished.

Mining for war metals also gives access to other tech metals that alone may not be worth mining for but hold significant value in the markets of EV's and military components. Increased global instability has led to nationalism and protectionism of resources with eyes venturing towards Canada and its numerous deposits of war metals and tech metals that Quantum will look to expand its portfolio in this direction.

This venture and the Company's continued exploration of more properties underscores Quantum Battery's dedication to merging traditional exploration methodologies with Global demands and issues. As the company positions itself at the forefront of the metal exploration space, shareholders can anticipate greater sustainable growth.

