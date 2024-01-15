Doctor Marketing, MD: Review Growth Index: Plastic Surgeons' Top New Benchmark for Google Reviews

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2023 / Finding the right plastic surgeon with just a few clicks would have previously seemed impossible, until now. The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD brings a game-changer in data-driven Google Reviews research, curated for patient convenience into Top 10 lists for each major city. Consumers are able to save loads of time when researching plastic surgeons in their local market area for cosmetic procedures they may want done. Up to 87% of potential patients use Google to search for healthcare providers. They often use Google Reviews as a performance measurement. This helps them evaluate local healthcare providers and medical clinics before making a decision. For plastic surgeons, having a larger number of reviews, ratings, and patient satisfaction is essential for their medical practice to get noticed.



The Review Growth Index (RGI) curated Top 10 Plastic Surgeon Lists based on Google Reviews. Image Credit: Chaylek / 123RF. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

"Nearly 9 out of 10 patients start their search online, mostly on Google. The Review Growth Index (RGI) makes those searches more efficient and meaningful through our data-driven curated Top 10 Plastic Surgeon lists. They serve as recognition to those cosmetic surgery practices that cultivate the highest number of patient reviews and ratings based on quality of care and patient satisfaction," said Marty Stewart , Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Doctor Marketing, MD.

"At the same time, the Review Growth Index ( RGI ) makes it very convenient and time-saving for prospective patients researching cosmetic surgery procedures and looking for the best plastic surgeon in their local city. They can quickly read our quarterly-compiled Top 10 Cosmetic Surgeon Lists, all linking to the Top 10 Plastic Surgeons ' practice websites, as well as directly to their Google My Business (GMB) reviews. Patients can read the reviews of the Top 10 and make an informed decision on which surgeon to call," continued Marty Stewart.

Prospective Patients Matter to All Surgical Practices

"Prospective patients" in the context of healthcare providers and aesthetic medical services refer to individual consumers exploring their options in plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery, or non-surgical aesthetic treatments. These individuals are actively researching and considering various cosmetic procedures, but who have not yet committed to a specific treatment or chosen a particular plastic or cosmetic surgeon.

The term is particularly relevant in the field of aesthetic medicine, where patients often weigh multiple options, from traditional plastic surgery to less invasive cosmetic procedures and non-surgical alternatives. These prospective patients are in the decision-making phase, seeking the best fit for their aesthetic goals and medical needs, before they even schedule a consultation.

Patient Journey Quick Statistics for 2024: Doctor, Physician, and Plastic Surgeon Google Searches and Google Review Research

Over 77% of patients use an online search prior to scheduling an appointment with a healthcare provider.

use an online search prior to scheduling an appointment with a healthcare provider. Over 82% of patients use search engines like Google or Bing to find a healthcare provider.

like Google or Bing to find a healthcare provider. Up to 87% of consumers report using Google and Google Reviews to evaluate and research local businesses, such as plastic surgeons and cosmetic surgery clinics.

Understanding the Review Growth Index (RGI) for Plastic Surgeons

The significance of RGI in the plastic surgery industry can't be overstated. It acts as a compass, guiding patients through the sea of choices to surgeons who not only excel at their surgical craft but also earn high marks for patient satisfaction, based on the high number of Google Reviews they have.

When a plastic surgeon or cosmetic practice lands on the Review Growth Index (RGI) rankings, it opens doors and their visibility soars as potential clients recognize them not just for their surgical skills but also for top-notch patient care and service excellence.

When it comes to choosing a plastic surgeon, patients want the best of the best. That's where the Review Growth Index comes in. This robust ranking system doesn't just count star ratings, it dives deep into patient feedback across multiple platforms.

RGI rankings shine because they're about consistency and quality over time. By evaluating surgeons based on the volume of reviews and average star ratings, as well as direct indicators of patient satisfaction like communication skills and post-operative care, RGI provides an all-encompassing look at service excellence.

Simplifying Patient Choices with RGI Rankings

Choosing a plastic surgeon is like navigating through an endless sea of options. The Review Growth Index rankings from Doctor Marketing, MD is a time-saving curated list that spotlights top-performing surgeons based on robust data-driven review analysis.

Every review and star rating from major platforms gets meticulously compiled and analyzed to give credit where it's due. Surgeons aren't just ranked, they're celebrated for their dedication to quality pre- and post-operative care, clear communication skills, and overall patient service excellence.

Upcoming Top 10 Lists to be Included in the Review Growth Index

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, focus will be on curated lists of plastic surgeon reviews from these major U.S. cities:

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Columbus, OH

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Seattle, WA

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Denver, CO

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Washington, D.C.

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Boston, MA

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Nashville, TN

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Tucson, AZ

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA

Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL

About The Review Growth Index (RGI)

The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

