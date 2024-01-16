Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.01.2024
WKN: A143YN | ISIN: GB00BYX3WZ24 | Ticker-Symbol: 5HU
Frankfurt
15.01.24
21:49 Uhr
0,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2024 | 08:02
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Submission of Complete Response to Clinical Hold

Submission of Complete Response to Clinical Hold for HEMO-CAR-T IND

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) announces the submission of a complete response tothe previously announced Clinical Hold ("CH") of the Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for HEMO-CAR-T. A complete response isnecessary to apply for the lifting of the CH which is needed to obtain consent from the FDA to commence Phase I clinical trials of HEMO-CAR-T.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: "We are pleased to have filed a complete response to the FDA addressing their concerns that resulted in a CH of the HEMO-CAR-T IND. We look forward to becoming a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company once consent is received from the FDA."

About AML and CAR-T Therapy
AML, the most common type of acute leukemia in adults, has poor survival rates (a five-year survival rate of less than 30% in adults) and is currently treated using chemotherapy, rather than the potentially more benign and effective form of therapy being developed by Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals. The successful development of a new therapy for AML would have a major impact on treatment and survival rates for the disease.

CAR-T therapy is a treatment in which a patient's own T-cells, a type of immune cell, are modified to recognize and kill the patient's cancer cells. The procedure involves: isolating T-cells from the patient; modifying the isolated T-cells in a laboratory using a CAR gene construct (which allows the cells to recognize the patient's cancer); amplifying (growing to large numbers) the newly modified cells; and re-introducing the cells back into the patient.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

Peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

