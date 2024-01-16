According to the manufacturer, the new Inverter Ducted Split (IDS) Ultra heat pump can provide 100% heating capacity at an outdoor temperature of -15 C and can operate down to - 25 C.Bosch Home Comfort Group, a unit of German industrial conglomerate Robert Bosch GmbH, recently launched a residential air-to-air heat pump designed specifically for heating in cold climates. "Unlike most air-to-air heat pumps, it was developed for areas with harsh winters," the company said in a statement. "Traditionally, air-source heat pumps have the advantage of being relatively affordable and easy to install, ...

