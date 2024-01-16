Das Solar has achieved a world-record open-circuit voltage of 742 mV for an M10 n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell, with a power conversion efficiency of 26.33%, according to China's National PV Industry Measurement and Testing Center (NPVM).China's DAS Solar says it has achieved a world record open-circuit voltage of 742 mV for an n-type solar cell based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology, with a power conversion efficiency of 26.33%. China's National PV Industry Measurement and Testing Center (NPVM) has confirmed the result. "This achievement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...