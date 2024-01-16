Third Africa House Summit Powered by Ubuntu Tribe Set to Illuminate Davos Alongside the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

'Together, We Rise' A Night of Insightful Dialogues and Unity Awaits at the House of Trust Promenade on Wednesday, 17 January 2024

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is set to witness another impressive convergence of hearts and minds at the upcoming third Africa House Summit, followed by its phenomenal Africa Night. Scheduled to take place in Davos on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 19:00 to 02:00 at the House of Trust Promenade 40, 7270 Davos. At the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, over 2000 participants, including world leaders, assemble to tackle pressing global issues.

Under the theme "Together, We Rise", this third edition of Africa House Summit will convene changemakers, heads of state, tech futurists, and business leaders from across the globe to transform ideas into action while fostering discussions on the value of interconnectedness within our global communities.

Powered by Ubuntu Tribe and sponsored by the World Indigenous Forum (WIF), CNBC Africa, Forbes Africa, B1 and yeswetrust-the Africa House Summit is a premier event that promises to bring together the best and the brightest minds in deep, impactful conversations about Investments in Africa, Leapfrog Technology, Sustainability & Inclusion, and Creative Industries Africa.

A highlight of the event will be the much-anticipated Fireside Chat with African Heads of State, who will provide their unique points of view on challenges and aspirations that will shape the continent's future.

"This will be our third Africa House Davos Summit, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to challenging and dispelling myths that impact Africa on the global stage. The world is paying unprecedented attention to our continent, so we're honored to contribute alongside this prestigious gathering during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos," said Kojo Annan, Co-Founder of Africa House and Founder of "B1 (Boardroom 1); a communications software redefining secure collaboration for a brighter more secure".

The first distinguished panelists have been announced, featuring voices such as Kweku Mandela, Philanthropist and Board Member, Global Citizen Festival; H.E Sheikha Alanoud Bint Hamad Al Thani from Qatar, Samaila Zubairu CEO of Africa Finance Corporation; Prince Asante Obeng Oheneba Otchere from Ashanti Kingdom; Ndidi Nwuneli , Founder/Chief Executive, African Food Changemakers; Acha Leke, Chairman, McKinsey Africa and Adebola Williams, Chairman of Red Media Group. These thought leaders and visionaries will delve into important challenges and opportunities facing the continent, discussing innovative solutions and partnerships that can drive forward Africa's growth trajectory.

"This year's event not only highlights Africa's potential, but also exemplifies the spirit of Ubuntu - "I am because we are" - this is a philosophy that emphasizes our interconnectedness and shared humanity," Mamadou Kwidjim-Touré, CEO & Founder of Ubuntu Tribe and fellow Founder of Africa House. "Ubuntu Tribe, an innovative fintech company aiming to unlock Africa's wealth and immense potential by sustainably tokenizing and promoting distributed ownership of Africa's gold and other natural resources."

Following the summit, attendees will be at the heart of the excitement at the high powered mixer Africa Night, an event that celebrates the heritage and cultures of the illustrious continent through music, art, food, and promoting a sense of global community.

