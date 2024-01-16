Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Eine Milliarde USD in den Auftragsbüchern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.01.2024 | 08:22
252 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price announces interim dividend

DJ Fix Price announces interim dividend 

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price announces interim dividend 
16-Jan-2024 / 09:50 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fix Price announces interim dividend 
16 January 2024, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or 
the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that its Board 
of Directors approved a decision to pay interim dividends at a meeting held on 15 January 2024. 
The Board of Directors approved the interim dividend for 2023 and 2024 in the combined amount of RUB 8.4 billion, or 
RUB 9.84 per GDR/share (gross amount subject to applicable taxes and fees). The combined amount was defined based on 
the permission of the Subcommittee of the Government Commission for the Control of Foreign Investment in the Russian 
Federation given to Best Price Ltd, a subsidiary of Fix Price Group PLC, to distribute dividends in the amount of RUB 
9.8 billion, net of withholding tax of 15%. Please see the respective announcement. 
The dividend record date is 26 January 2024. 
The ex-dividend date is 25 January 2024. 
It is expected that the interim dividend will be paid within two months after the dividend record date. 
 
About FIX PRICE 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and 
constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low 
fixed price points. 
As of 31 December 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,414 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking 
approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells 
products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 December 2023, the Company was operating 13 
DCs covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. 
In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
             Fix Price Investor Relations 
                                      Fix Price Media Relations 
 
Contacts 
             Elena Mironova                  Ekaterina Goncharova 
             ir@fix-price.com                 pr@fix-price.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  297585 
EQS News ID:  1815511 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1815511&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2024 01:50 ET (06:50 GMT)

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.