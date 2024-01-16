Aerosolar, a spinoff from the Queen Mary University of London, has created a novel aerosol method that it claims boosts efficiency and stability of metal halide perovskite solar cells.UK-based startup Aerosolar has developed a post-deposition process for perovskite solar cells that reportedly improves device efficiency and stability. The company describes the process as "simple and effective" across a wide range of perovskite compositions, device structures and areas. "We developed the aerosol-assisted solvent treatment in the lab using a reactor with 2.5 cm x 7.5 cm. We are scaling it to 23 cm ...

