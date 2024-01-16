Netcracker, NTT and NEC to Address the Importance of Business Transformation to Drive New Revenue Opportunities During Japan Event

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will showcase its leadership and successful track record in helping communications service providers (CSPs) transform into techcos through large-scale AI-driven digital transformation projects during TM Forum's one-day DTW Asia Tour event in Tokyo on January 30.

Netcracker, along with its long-term customer NTT and parent company NEC, will discuss leveraging digital transformation to drive business growth. AI-driven IT platforms and streamlined processes can expand revenue opportunities, create a greater competitive edge, increase operational effectiveness and accelerate time to market. The panel will highlight recent results and lessons learned from major digital transformation programs.

Netcracker is the Headline Sponsor of the event and will exhibit in Booth 2.

Reimagining Telcos: Unlocking New Revenue Opportunities With AI-Driven Digital Transformation Tuesday, January 30 9:15 a.m. JST Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Speakers:

Ken Komazawa, VP of IT Strategy Office, NTT Holdings

Motoo Nishihara, Corporate EVP CTO, NEC

Bob Titus, CTO, Netcracker

Moderator: Ari Banerjee, SVP Strategy, Netcracker

This session will explore the critical role of AI in successful business and IT transformations and how becoming a techco will open up new areas of monetization for CSPs.

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

