SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy's Solar4America presents American-Made Solar Modules & Announces American Solar Cell Production at ISNA/ESNA in San Diego

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its subsidiary Solar4America Technology Inc., will present its latest products at Intersolar North America/Energy Storage North America in San Diego on January 17-19.

Solar4America Technology's 700MW Sacramento module factory employs over a hundred Californians.

"We are looking forward to present our 2024 products innovations," said Denton Peng, Chairman of Solar4America. "We will showcase American-made 550W bi-facial solar modules designed for the C&I and utility markets as well as 410W solar modules for the residential market. We are proud to have built the first M10 solar modules in the United States and have since become the second-largest manufacturer of PV modules in the country.

"We have no plans to slow down. We announced our second manufacturing plant in Sumter, South Carolina. This facility will produce domestic cells in phase 1. By mid-2024 we will deliver American-made solar modules with American-made TOPCon solar cells to our partners."

S4A's Sumter campus is updated and ready for equipment installation. The Company expects U.S.-Made modules manufactured with S4A U.S.-made cell by Q2 2024.

The S4A module manufacturing operation in Sacramento has an annual capacity of 700MW. Total combined capacity of 2.4GW is planned for 2024.

Currently, S4A has production capacity on a full line of modules including legacy production such as 72-cell 410W modules, which are popular for repower and replacement projects. The next generation modules will hit 430W for residential application and 580W utility-grade bifacial modules.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company comprises the following core divisions: (a) SPI Solar commercial & utility solar business develops and provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers. (b) Orange Power business owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. (c) SolarJuice is a leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets with solar wholesale distribution business in Australia, and residential solar and roofing installation business in California. SolarJuice also manufactures solar cells & modules in United States under the Solar4America brand. (d) SEM Wafertech develops American solar wafer manufacturing at Sumter, SC.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green energy industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and others which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

