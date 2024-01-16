Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.01.2024
Energy Plug: Eine Milliarde USD in den Auftragsbüchern!
WKN: A1CX7J | ISIN: MX01CH170002 | Ticker-Symbol: 2GCB
Frankfurt
16.01.24
08:13 Uhr
5,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
PR Newswire
16.01.2024 | 02:20
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Comercial Chedraui 2024 Guidance

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (Chedraui) announces its guidance for fiscal year 2024 in Mexico and the United States :

  • The company's estimated sales growth for 2024, explained by the favorable performance of same-store sales and the opening of new stores in the United States and Mexico, is as follows:

Estimated Sales Growth


Same Store Sales

Total Sales

Chedraui Mexico

6.0% - 7.0%

9.0% - 10.0%

Chedraui USA (US Dollars)

2.0% - 3.0%

3.5% - 4.5%

  • Our internal operational efficiency plan is expected to mitigate pressure from higher labor costs; as such, EBITDA margin performance is expected as follows:

Estimated Performance EBITDA Margin (includes IFRS)


Improvement in EBITDA margin

Consolidated

0 - 10 basis points (bps)

Chedraui Mexico

0 - 10 bps

Chedraui USA

0 - 10 bps

Real Estate Division

Flat

  • CAPEX for 2024 is estimated to represent about 3.8% of consolidated sales. Salesfloor expansion in Mexico is estimated at 4.6% and 1.7% in the United States . For the Company as a whole, the sales floor is estimated to increase by 3.6%.

To access the full document, please click here.

Ticker symbol (BMV):
CHDRAUI B

SOURCE Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.

