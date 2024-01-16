Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Comercial Chedraui 2024 Guidance

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (Chedraui) announces its guidance for fiscal year 2024 in Mexico and the United States :
- The company's estimated sales growth for 2024, explained by the favorable performance of same-store sales and the opening of new stores in the United States and Mexico, is as follows:
Estimated Sales Growth
Same Store Sales
Total Sales
Chedraui Mexico
6.0% - 7.0%
9.0% - 10.0%
Chedraui USA (US Dollars)
2.0% - 3.0%
3.5% - 4.5%
- Our internal operational efficiency plan is expected to mitigate pressure from higher labor costs; as such, EBITDA margin performance is expected as follows:
Estimated Performance EBITDA Margin (includes IFRS)
Improvement in EBITDA margin
Consolidated
0 - 10 basis points (bps)
Chedraui Mexico
0 - 10 bps
Chedraui USA
0 - 10 bps
Real Estate Division
Flat
- CAPEX for 2024 is estimated to represent about 3.8% of consolidated sales. Salesfloor expansion in Mexico is estimated at 4.6% and 1.7% in the United States . For the Company as a whole, the sales floor is estimated to increase by 3.6%.
To access the full document, please click here.
Ticker symbol (BMV):
CHDRAUI B
SOURCE Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.