D-BOX Technologies Inc.: D-BOX Announces Departure of CFO

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), announces that Mr. David Montpetit, the Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the Corporation on March 31, 2024.



The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sébastien Mailhot, and the Board of Directors sincerely thank Mr. Montpetit for his valued contribution and loyalty to D-BOX over the last four years, and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

"I am very proud of what David Montpetit has accomplished since he joined the Corporation in January 2020, despite strong headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, among other challenges," said Mr. Mailhot.

The departure of Mr. Montpetit will take effect on March 31, 2024. He will work closely with Mr. Mailhot during the coming months to ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities. In the meantime, the Corporation will initiate a process of finding a new Chief Financial Officer.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it's movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook, and financial performance and condition of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, as well as the Corporation's outlook on the number of theatrical screens in the next two to three years. In this document, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Corporation's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including but not limited to the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook and financial performance and condition of the Corporation.

Forward-looking information provided in this document is based on information available at the date hereof and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, including the Corporation's outlook on the number of theatrical screens in the next two to three years. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information are discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's annual information form for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, the Corporation does not intend nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, circumstances or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Trevor Heisler

Vice President Investor Relations

MBC Capital Markets Advisors

416-500-8061

investors@d-box.com