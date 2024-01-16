Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has awarded 1.5 GW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity to eight companies in a recent tender.From pv magazine India SECI has awarded capacity to eight bidders in its latest 1.5 GW electrolyzer manufacturing tender under India's production-linked incentives scheme. Reliance has secured incentives for 300 MW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity based on any stack technology. John Cockerill Greenko Hydrogen Solutions and Jindal India have also secured incentives for 300 MW each in the category. Other winners include Ohmium (137 MW), Advait Infratech (100 MW), ...

