KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The leading event for infosecurity and cybersecurity professionals, CISO Malaysia 2024 will take place at Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre.Organized by Corinium Intelligence, this prestigious gathering will bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and cybersecurity professionals to explore the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the role of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) becomes increasingly critical in safeguarding organizations from cyber threats. CISO Malaysia 2024 will provide a platform for cybersecurity leaders to exchange insights, share best practices, and collaborate on strategies to address the most pressing challenges in the cybersecurity domain.Key highlights of CISO Malaysia 2024:Expert Speakers: Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from prominent cybersecurity experts, thought leaders, and CISOs who will share their insights and experiences in navigating the complex cybersecurity landscapeNetworking Opportunities: Connect with fellow cybersecurity professionals, industry experts, and solution providers to foster collaboration and build valuable connections within the cybersecurity communityExhibition Area: Explore cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and technologies showcased by leading vendors in the exhibition area. Discover innovative tools and services that can enhance your organization's cybersecurity capabilitiesThis event promises to be a must-attend event for anyone looking to stay at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and best practices.Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this dynamic event and secure your spot among the cybersecurity leaders shaping the future of digital security in Malaysia.Register here: https://bit.ly/3RZeSPhVisit website: https://ciso-my.coriniumintelligence.com/About Corinium IntelligenceCorinium Intelligence is a global leader in providing conferences, events, and content to the information and technology industries. With a focus on fostering collaboration and innovation, Corinium Intelligence brings together industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and strategies for success.Media Contact:Bryane Kwok, Marketing Managerbryane.kwok@coriniumgroup.comSource: CoriniumCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.