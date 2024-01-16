Bluetti Power Inc.: BLUETTI to Showcase Industry-First Energy Solutions at Intersolar 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / BLUETTI, a leader in energy solutions, will unveil its latest innovations at Intersolar 2024, held at the San Diego Convention Center from January 17 to 19. Among the highlights is the SwapSolar, an industry-first duo of AC180T swappable solar generator and MultiCooler 3-in-1 portable car fridge.

What to Expect from BLUETTI

Attendees can explore BLUETTI's booth at #2813, where the company will showcase its diverse range of energy solutions.

Redefining Outdoor Comfort - BLUETTI SwapSolar

Experience the perfect blend of power and chill. The AC180T solar generator, the core of this combination, employs hot-swappable battery technology that allows users to swap out its two 716.8Wh batteries without power interruption. These interchangeable batteries, available for separate purchase, enable users to customize their power capacity and instantly rejuvenate the unit during emergencies. The same batteries can also power the BLUETTI MultiCooler, the world's first LFP-powered unit that combines a freezer, refrigerator, and ice maker in one mobile form factor. This versatile device also supports recharging from wall outlets, vehicles, and solar panels to ensure constant freshness anywhere.

"On a road trip, the AC180T powers your coffee makers and grills while charging the MultiCooler to keep your drinks cold and your food fresh. The SwapSolar simply covers all your outdoor needs," said Longman Li, CEO of BLUETTI.

Home Energy Storage Solutions - BLUETTI EP900 & EP800

BLUETTI will also showcase its EP900 and EP800 Home Energy Storage Systems (ESS) for household emergency backup and energy independence.

These all-in-one systems integrate inverters, batteries, solar controllers, and more, delivering 9,000W and 7,600W of power, respectively. In the event of a power outage, they can provide backup power in less than 20ms. With a modular battery design, users can customize capacity by selecting the required B500 LFP battery packs, which are known for added safety, stability, and longer life. Compatible with various solar panels, they harness the sun's energy to save on electricity bills and contribute to a greener planet.

New Portable Power Stations - BLUETTI AC240 & AC200P L

In addition to the popular AC200MAX, AC300 series, and AC500 series, BLUETTI will also introduce two new portable power stations at the show.

BLUETTI AC240: An expandable portable power station with an IP65 rating, offering full protection against dust and water jets. It is expandable with BLUETTI B210 (2,150Wh) expansion batteries for a total capacity of 10,000Wh (10 kWh).

"The AC240 thrives in harsh conditions - perfect for beach outings, ocean adventures, fieldwork, and more. If you use it at home to power larger appliances, connect two units in parallel to double the output. More interestingly, your devices can draw power from the system or the grid as you choose when you plug the system into a wall outlet," Li added.

BLUETTI AC200P L: An updated version of the AC200L with a capacity of 2,304Wh and a power output of 2,400W, covering a wide range of portable power needs. It seamlessly works with B230, B300, and B210P expansion batteries for a maximum capacity of 8,448Wh. In Power Lifting mode, activated via the BLUETTI app, it can handle high-demand devices like heaters and hairdryers up to 3,600W. Supporting 5 ways of charging, it takes only 45 minutes to charge from empty to 80% with the 2,400W turbo charge.

BLUETTI invites all Intersolar attendees to experience these cutting-edge energy solutions at their booth #2813 and explore the future of sustainable and efficient energy.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future by offering affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use.

With years of innovation and a caring commitment to the environment, BLUETTI has curated an extensive and reliable product portfolio tailored for adventures, emergency backup power, and off-grid living, making a tangible and positive impact on minimizing our carbon footprint for the greater world we share.

That's why BLUETTI has become an industry leader that makes its presence in 100+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

