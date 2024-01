The following bond loan issued by Catena Media Plc have a new redemption date. Please find instrument identifier in the attached document. ISIN Old Redemption date New Redemption date SE0015807888 09 June 2024 09 June 2025 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1189030