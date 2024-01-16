Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.: Avino's Q4 and Full Year 2023 Production Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:ASM)(NYSE American:ASM)(FSE:GV6) a long-standing and growing silver producer in Mexico , achieved full year 2023 production results of 2.4 million silver equivalent ounces. Fourth quarter production totaled 558,460 silver equivalent ounces.

Production Highlights - Q4 2023

Silver equivalent production was 558,460 oz 1

Silver production was 224,743 oz

Copper production was 1.3 million lbs

Gold production to 1,452 oz

Mill throughput was 143,798 tonnes

Avino Mine Production - Three Months and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 compared to Q4 2022 & 2022

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change 143,798 150,292 -4% Total Mill Feed (dry tonnes) 615,373 541,823 14% 56 70 -20% Feed Grade Silver (g/t) 54 62 -13% 0.45 0.62 -27% Feed Grade Gold (g/t) 0.51 0.42 21% 0.49 0.53 -7% Feed Grade Copper (%) 0.47 0.61 -23% 87% 92% -5% Recovery Silver (%) 87% 92% -5% 70% 81% -14% Recovery Gold (%) 72% 78% -8% 84% 88% -4% Recovery Copper (%) 83% 89% -7% 224,723 309,856 -27% Total Silver Produced (oz) 928,643 985,195 -6% 1,452 2,426 -40% Total Gold Produced (oz) 7,335 5,778 27% 1,317,793 1,540,851 -14% Total Copper Produced (Lbs) 5,304,808 6,504,177 -18% 558,460 770,127 -27% Total Silver Equivalent Produced (oz)1 2,415,232 2,655,502 -9%

"The Avino Mine continued to provide consistent results in the fourth quarter of 2023; however, overall production was impacted by mining in lower grade areas, and lower recovery rates," said David Wolfin, President and CEO of Avino. "Although grades were lower than 2022, we did see positive increases as we moved into other blocks of the mine compared to the third quarter. We have made improvements in the mechanical equipment of the mill and expect recovery rates to improve along with grades as we move into higher grade zones inline with the projected mining sequence. December production saw a noticeable increase in grade and recovery, and we are looking for that trend to continue into Q1. We remain focused on the execution of our 5-year growth plan, with Avino Mine continuing with steady production, and La Preciosa and the Oxide Tailings project both hitting key milestones in Q1 2024."

2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights

La Preciosa Update: On January 9, 2024 , the Company announced that it had signed a long-term land-use agreement with a local community for the development of La Preciosa in Durango, Mexico. La Preciosa hosts one of the largest undeveloped primary silver resources in Mexico and is located approximately 19 kilometres from the current Avino Mine production operations. With this long-term land-use agreement in place, the Company will start planning to commence hauling of old surface stockpiles of material to our mill at the Avino Mine for processing. In addition, the Company will now begin the filing of the environmental permit for underground extraction. The La Preciosa mine represents a key pillar in Avino's transformational growth strategy.

Pre-Feasibility Study - Oxide Tailings Project: The Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on the project is nearing completion and will be released in the coming weeks. This Project has been in our portfolio for many years and factors prominently into our 5-year growth plan to become an intermediate silver producer in Mexico. The metallurgical testwork program which was completed in April 2023 is forming the basis for the PFS. These results also build on the studies in the 2017 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and increase the level of confidence in the Project. In the February 2023 mineral resource estimate update, the Oxide Tailings mineral resource was increased by 407% in the measured and indicated categories to total 5.7 million tonnes, and an increase of 287% to the silver equivalent ounces resulting in 17.4 million.

The Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on the project is nearing completion and will be released in the coming weeks. This Project has been in our portfolio for many years and factors prominently into our 5-year growth plan to become an intermediate silver producer in Mexico. The metallurgical testwork program which was completed in April 2023 is forming the basis for the PFS. These results also build on the studies in the 2017 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and increase the level of confidence in the Project. In the February 2023 mineral resource estimate update, the Oxide Tailings mineral resource was increased by 407% in the measured and indicated categories to total 5.7 million tonnes, and an increase of 287% to the silver equivalent ounces resulting in 17.4 million. Dry Stack Tailings Facility: The facility has been fully operational for a year. The conveyor system is installed and is currently transporting the pressed dry residues to the disused open pit area. A tab is now available on our website that provides further information on our tailings management system , along with a video s (in English and Spanish) from the mine site that can be viewed. In addition, a selection of short videos of the facility in operation can be viewed under Videos and Media .

The facility has been fully operational for a year. The conveyor system is installed and is currently transporting the pressed dry residues to the disused open pit area. A tab is now available on our website that provides further information on our tailings management system , along with a video s (in English and Spanish) from the mine site that can be viewed. In addition, a selection of short videos of the facility in operation can be viewed under Videos and Media . Consistent Production at Avino: The silver equivalent production was steady albeit lower compared to Q4 2022 and decreased by 27% to 558,460 ounces. Our full year production fell within our revised estimate for 2023 (see news release dated November 8, 2023 ).

2024 Outlook & 2023 Year in Review

The Company will release its plans for 2024 and a review of accomplishments and milestones achieved in 2023 in the coming weeks.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Mill assays are performed at the Avino property's on-site lab. Check samples were submitted to SGS Labs in Durango, Mexico for verification. Gold and silver assays are performed by the fire assay method with a gravimetric finish for concentrates and AAS (Atomic Absorption Spectrometry) methods for copper, lead, zinc and silver for feed and tail grade samples. All concentrate shipments are assayed by one of the following independent third-party labs: Inspectorate in the UK, LSI in the Netherlands, and AHK.

Qualified Person(s)

Peter Latta, P. Eng, MBA, Avino's VP Technical Services, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Avino

Avino is a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of the adjacent La Preciosa which was finalized in Q1 2022. Avino currently controls mineral resources, as per NI 43-101, with a total mineral content of 368 million silver equivalent ounces, within our district-scale land package. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. We encourage you to connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) at @Avino_ASM and on LinkedIn at Avino Silver & Gold Mines . To view the Avino Mine VRIFY tour, please click here .

Footnotes:

1. In Q4 2023, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $23.23 oz Ag, $1,977 oz Au and $3.71 lb Cu. In Q4 2022, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $21.18 oz Ag, $1,729 oz Au and $3.63 lb Cu. For FY 2023, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $23.39 oz Ag, $1,943 oz Au and $3.85 lb Cu. For FY 2022, AgEq was calculated using metal prices of $21.75 oz Ag, $1,801 oz Au and $4.00 lb Cu.

