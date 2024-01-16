Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.01.2024

WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Tradegate
16.01.24
14:04 Uhr
56,55 Euro
-0,05
-0,09 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
16.01.2024 | 12:54
Aker ASA: Refinancing of Solstad Offshore successfully completed

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Aker ASA on October 23, 2023 and the closing announcement by Solstad Offshore ASA today regarding the refinancing of Solstad Shipholding AS.

Solstad Offshore ASA announced today that its subsidiary Solstad Shipholding AS has successfully completed the refinancing in accordance with previously communicated terms as outlined in the stock exchange announcement by Solstad Offshore ASA dated October 23, 2023 (the "Refinancing").

Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-refinancing-of-solstad-offshore-successfully-completed-302035665.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
