RevContent Promotes Matt Hoy to Chief Revenue Officer

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / RevContent, a leading content marketing and native advertising platform, today announced Matt Hoy will serve as its next Chief Revenue Officer. Hoy, who has been with RevContent for over eight years, will be responsible for all revenue-generating processes and initiatives, including growth, business development, partner relationships and monetization strategies and optimization. He will report directly to Richard Marques, RevContent's CEO.

Hoy, who most recently served as RevContent's SVP of Global Partner Development, has been responsible for the company's publisher acquisition and retention. In his new role, Hoy's oversight will expand to include advertiser business development and relationship management as well as overseeing all internal sales processes and initiatives.

CEO Richard Marques said: "Matt has constantly driven innovation and value to our partners during his time at RevContent. I'm thrilled to expand his role as we help navigate the future of digital media within the open web ecosystem. The next few years will be unprecedented for our sector. Matt's decisive nature and ability to make complex decisions in a nuanced and ever-changing environment are the perfect complement to the needs of our publishers and advertisers, who are seeking alternative audience and revenue sources now more than ever."

Regarding his move to the new role, Hoy said: "I am humbled and honored to take on this role. I am fully committed to further cultivate meaningful relationships and value creation for our partners on the demand and supply sides of the business. I think our platform is uniquely positioned to drive cookieless revenue in a privacy-first future for our industry and I'm energized about the future. I've hit the ground running to ensure I'm doing everything I can in this expanded role to empower our team in assisting our partners in navigating the waters in a uniquely fluid environment.

About RevContent

RevContent is a leading content marketing and native advertising platform that leverages lightweight, customizable technology to empower the web's leading publishers and marketers to reach and exceed their monetization, engagement and growth goals. RevContent uses advanced algorithms to deliver personalized content recommendations to users based on their interests and behaviors, leveraging native ads that blend seamlessly with the surrounding content, providing a non-intrusive advertising experience for users.

RevContent has partnerships with top media companies, including Accuweather, Trusted Media Brands, CBS Interactive, Warner Media Group, The Los Angeles Times and more.

RevContent has been featured in industry-leading publications, such as TechCrunch, Forbes, Digiday, and AdExchanger.

Learn more at revcontent.com.

