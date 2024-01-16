Anzeige
16.01.2024 | 13:12
Brigade Electronics to discuss the importance of investing in high-quality safety solutions at World of Concrete

PORTLAND, Ind., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics will be discussing The Importance of Investing in High-Quality Vehicle Safety Solutions during a 45-minute presentation that will take place at the World of Concrete exhibition in Las Vegas on January 22nd to 25th.

Brigade Electronics to discuss the importance of investing in high-quality safety solutions at World of Concrete

Starting at 1.00pm on Thursday, January 25th, the talk will be hosted by Jeff Schweitzer, National Sales Manager of Brigade Electronics INC - a leading provider of commercial vehicle safety solutions in the US.

During the 45-minute presentation, Jeff will discuss safety in the workplace and why investing in high-quality innovative technologies like Brigade's will enhance safety and result in long-term cost savings helping to prevent collisions, reduce insurance premiums and minimize vehicle downtime.

The presentation will also highlight how introducing user-friendly applications to existing fleet systems can be achieved quickly and easily with examples of straightforward implementations across a variety of industries.

Corey Heniser, CEO of Brigade Electronics INC, said:

"This is a great opportunity for delegates at World of Concrete to find out more about the value of vehicle safety solutions for the construction industry, the technology's capabilities and how this relates to return on investment for fleet managers and OEMs. Attendees will have the chance to learn about how we have helped other operators to enhance their safety practices and ask questions. We look forward to welcoming people on the day."

The Importance of Investing in High-Quality Safety Solutions will take place at World of Concrete 2024 on Thursday, 25th January at 1.00pm, in Room N251.

Brigade Electronics will be attending World of Concrete at Las Vegas Convention Center from January 23rd to 25th and exhibiting its range of plant and machinery safety systems. Find them at booth N3270.

https://brigade-electronics.com/en-us/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319298/Brigade_Electronics__Safety_Solutions.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brigade-electronics-to-discuss-the-importance-of-investing-in-high-quality-safety-solutions-at-world-of-concrete-302035682.html

