Orthogonal Global Group.: Orthogonal Global Group Engages IBC Ventures Ltd. for Marketing Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Orthogonal Global Group Inc. ("Orthogonal" or the "Company") (CSE:OGG)(OTC PINK:OGGIF)(FSE:KZ2), a diversified investment company focused on furthering initiatives in the wellness, healthcare, AI, digital ownership, deep tech and fintech spaces, announces that it has entered into an agreement dated January 11, 2024 (the "Agreement"), to engage IBC Ventures Ltd. ("IBC Ventures") to provide the Company with various marketing and advertisement services over an initial term of three months (the "Initial Term").

IBC Ventures is a seasoned service provider offering a wealth of expertise encompassing advanced systems, techniques, methods, procedures, and practices in the realm of community growth hacking. Leveraging their comprehensive knowledge and skill set, IBC Ventures specializes in crafting distinctive viral giveaways powered by growth hacking strategies.

"Recognizing the pivotal role that a robust social network plays in amplifying brand awareness, Orthogonal is aligning with IBC Ventures to foster growth within its community, thereby enhancing visibility for both the Company and its projects," said David Nikzad, CEO and Co-Founder of Orthogonal. "We look forward to working with IBC Ventures and growing our audience in a natural and sustained way."

Services to be Provided by IBC Ventures

IBC Ventures, as the service provider, will deliver a comprehensive suite of promotional services across various platforms for the Company. Firstly, on Mario Nawfal's X account, the Company will be featured as a Spotlight Roundtable Sponsor through an exclusive invitation to selected individuals or groups relevant to the project's audience. This will be complemented by a strategically timed 15-minute Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) style interview during the audience peak, providing a unique opportunity for direct interaction. Additionally, tweet promotion during the AMA segment will include a strategically placed link for customized traffic redirection. The same format extends to two Sponsorship slots on the Roundtable Twitter account, ensuring further visibility.

Furthermore, IBC Ventures commits to providing the Company with two Sponsorship slots for the Shark Tank event, integrating exclusive invitations, AMA-style interviews, and tweet promotions. IBC Ventures also agrees to feature the Company's project on its website, with details to be mutually determined.

Additionally, IBC Ventures commits to a minimum of four shoutouts and two tweets for the Company's project during various events. Shoutouts may take various forms, including verbal mentions, written acknowledgments, or other recognitions. The Company may also be mentioned during Twitter Spaces events without direct participation. The specifics of shoutouts and Twitter Space mentions will be collaboratively agreed upon by both parties. In a goodwill gesture, IBC Ventures may invite Company representatives to participate in Breaking News events on an ad hoc basis. This comprehensive package underscores IBC Ventures' commitment to elevate the Company's visibility and engagement across diverse channels and events.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Orthogonal will pay IBC Ventures a monthly fee of USD $15,000 (the "Cash Consideration") for the marketing and advertisement services rendered. Additionally, the Company will issue 111,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to IBC Ventures as part of their overall compensation package. The RSUs will vest in thirds over the Initial Term of the Agreement. Following the successful conclusion of the Initial Term, the Agreement shall continue on a month-to-month basis.

IBC Ventures owns shares and stock options of the Company. IBC Ventures contact person, address, email, and telephone number are as follows: Mario Nawfal (director), Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands MH 96960, mario@marionawfal.com, +971 50 515 5848.

Visit Orthogonal's newly branded website at: www.orthoglobalgroup.com.

About Orthogonal Global Group

Orthogonal Global Group Inc. is a Utopian Asset Class focused on identifying, incubating, accelerating, and developing world-class projects and applications in wellness, healthcare and the decentralized web. As a diversified investment company, Orthogonal supports founders and entrepreneurs. The Company's core investment pillars are blockchain-based transparency, secured identity, verified communications, and gamification, focusing on early-stage, small, and medium enterprises.

For further information please contact:

Orthogonal Global Group Inc.

David Nikzad

CEO and Co-Founder

Telephone: 1-866-395-6989

Email: investors@ortho.gg

Website: www.orthoglobalgroup.com

