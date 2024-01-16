ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces the FDA Approval and Launch of Indomethacin Oral Suspension, USP

BAUDETTE, Minn., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Indomethacin Oral Suspension (OS), USP.



ANI's Indomethacin OS is the generic version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Indocin® Oral Suspension. The current annual U.S. market for Indomethacin OS is approximately $4.1 million, according to the latest estimates from IQVIA/IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider.

"With this approval, the FDA has granted Indomethacin OS a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) designation, with 180-day exclusivity. ANI continues to hold the second highest number of CGT approvals in the U.S. Generics market, highlighting the strong capabilities and execution of our Generics R&D team. We are happy to leverage the CGT pathway to provide our customers and patients in need with expanded access to high quality generics for limited competition products," stated Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANI.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up our Rare Disease business through the successful launch of our lead asset, Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening our generics business with enhanced research and development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.



