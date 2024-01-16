Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Launches Platform for Dense Urban mmWave Fixed Wireless Access

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology, today announced commercial availability of its dense urban network environment ("DUNE") platform for Fixed Wireless Access ("FWA"). DUNE addresses the network access problems experienced in sprawling urban neighborhoods where conventional connectivity solutions are too costly, physically impractical, or saturated. Peraso expects to leverage the DUNE platform to expand its market opportunity and increase sales of its Perspectus family of mmWave modules for FWA.

Since the introduction of 60 GHz mmWave in the FWA market, it has found acceptance in sub-urban and rural applications where its ability to provide multi-gigabit connectivity at ranges up to 8km has proven advantages over cable, fiber and other FWA solutions. With the introduction of DUNE, Peraso is expanding the capabilities of its Perspectus 60 GHz mmWave hardware and the IEEE 802.11ad based platform to address high population density environments.

"DUNE consists of a suite of capabilities that Peraso has developed to increase the utilization of the unlicensed 60 GHz band which does not compete for spectrum with common Wi-Fi and does not demand the financial commitment for spectrum ownership and infrastructure that is inherent in 4G/5G FWA networks", said Michael Hamilton, VP of Business Development for Peraso. "DUNE includes Peraso's adaptive air-access protocol and other novel approaches to solve network contention and competition problems that have plagued many wireless systems. Additionally, DUNE implements features that provide an excellent quality of experience with low latency and symmetrical data capability."

Ron Glibbery, Peraso CEO added, "Peraso is working directly with WISPS worldwide to understand the challenges they face, and we are working with equipment suppliers to incorporate DUNE in cost-effective hardware which can be deployed immediately.

Quite frankly, operators are telling us that DUNE solves problems that these operators have not been able to address with other wired, fiber or wireless technology.

DUNE is a result of Peraso's decade long experience in mmWave technology and in-house development of the intellectual property incorporated in the MAC, PHY and drivers as well as novel antenna designs and beamforming algorithms. With an intimate knowledge of each layer of the system, the engineering team behind DUNE has taken a multi-level approach to reducing contention and interference by incorporating both physical, e.g. antenna and beamforming, and protocol level innovations.

Benchmark testing with DUNE based networks has demonstrated near elimination of contention between neighboring, independent networks sharing the same frequency, allowing each network to operate at its full capacity. Additionally, in Peraso's testing, DUNE's dynamic traffic management has demonstrated up to a 48% increase in loaded Point-to-Multipoint network capacity over traditional CSMA, and higher peak single user throughput than strict TDMA for lightly loaded networks. Service latency is also extremely low with typical downstream latencies around 1 - 1.5ms and upstream less than 4ms for each user.

Over the next year, Peraso intends to include additional features in upcoming firmware releases to facilitate network scalability and robustness.

Peraso provides its technology worldwide through system vendors in North America, Asia and Europe and Peraso's component distributors, including Richardson RFPD.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz license free and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

