Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Announces New Revolving Credit Facility of up to $25 Million with Bank of Montreal

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive credit agreement with the Bank of Montreal providing for a $15 million secured revolving credit facility (the "Facility"). The Facility includes an accordion feature which provides for an additional $10 million of availability subject to certain conditions (the "Accordion"). The Company has not drawn on the Facility as of the date hereof.

The key terms of the new Facility are:

$15 million senior secured Facility;

Additional $10 million Accordion;

Secured against the assets of the Company;

Interest rate of Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 2.50% to 3.50%, contingent upon the Company's leverage ratio;

Facility has flexibility to be drawn and repaid, with the undrawn portion subject to a standby fee of 0.5625% to 0.7875% per annum based on the undrawn amount;

One-time arrangement fee of 0.50% and two-year upfront fee of 0.25% per annum on the total Facility amount, being $150,000 in the aggregate;

The Facility will be available for general corporate purposes, acquisitions and investments; and

Matures on December 31, 2025 with annual one-year extension option.

Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are pleased to announce this new Facility with Bank of Montreal and appreciate the bank's strong support of the Company. This Facility dramatically decreases our cost of capital, enables Vox to pursue and acquire third-party royalties using the most cost-efficient allocation of cash on hand, debt or equity capital on a case by case basis, and potentially unlocks new acquisition opportunities within its proprietary database. We will continue to build the business with discipline, leveraging our competitive advantages and systematic processes."

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 25 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

