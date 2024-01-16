The 5000 sq ft greenhouse in Almeria, Spain, was powered 100% off grid had less than a 5% coverage of Energy Glass Solar Panels (www.EnergyGlassSolar.com) The Panels also substantially reduced EMF waves, assuring there were no adverse effects to the pollinating bumble bees or crops.

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2024) - Saxon Capital Group, Inc (OTC PINK: SCGX) announced the successful culmination of its four-month validation using Energy Glass Solar Electrical Producing Panels to power greenhouses passively for the production of produce, plants, cannabis and other crops. Greenhouse growing is projected be approximately $79 billion by 2030.





Saxon Capital Group Announces the Successful Completion of Its Four Month Greenhouse Validation Using Its Energy Glass SolarTM Panels Controlled and Accredited by Tecnova Technology Center

CONCLUSION

The Energy Glass Solar panels have demonstrated their efficacy in maintaining optimal greenhouse conditions without compromising plant growth, development, or the pollination process. The electric producing panels not only provided sufficient energy for greenhouse operations, it also did so in a manner that was harmonious with the natural growth cycles of the tomato crop. This alignment of renewable energy technology with agricultural best practices offers a promising avenue for sustainable and efficient farming practices. (TECHNOVA CENTRO TECNOLOGICO-SPAIN)

VALIDATION TRIAL

The validation trial was performed by Tecnova Centro Tecnologico-Spain. The objective of this trial was for the evaluation of the agronomic effects produced by Energy Glass Solar photovoltaic panels during a tomato crop developed in a greenhouse. The execution of this trial has been developed in two multispan greenhouses with a total cultivated area of 5,381.9 square feet for each one. These greenhouses were equipped with air recirculators, an interior shading screen and an automated opening and closing system for side and roof windows. The Energy Glass photovoltaic panels installed had a total surface area of 20.6 m2 (222 square feet), covering only 4.12% of the total surface area.

The Energy Glass Panels retrofitted on the greenhouse roof were specifically designed to be:

1). Passive electricity generating (greenhouse was powered 100% off the grid,

2). EMF & EMR resistant (validation of reduction)

3). Bumble Bee and other pollinators friendly

4). Wind resistant (winds reach as much as 150 kph during the trial)

Energy Glass Solar Panels may be custom manufactured for varying degrees of transparencies as well as adding insulation to the greenhouse in cold climates and intercepting solar heat gain in warmer climates.

Three Inverters, two storage batteries and an electrical control panel were installed to make the greenhouse self-sufficient with all necessary electric generated via the Energy Glass Solar panel without the need of the electric grid.

RESULTS

Upon thorough analysis of the data collected, it is evident that the Energy Glass Solar panels supplied by Saxon Capital, have successfully met the objective. The test validates that these panels, occupying less than 5% of the greenhouse's roof area, minimized shadow zones and allowed optimal natural light penetration. Moreover, it was established that the electromagnetic fields generated by the Energy Glass Solar system were lower than those from the control greenhouse's standard electrical grid. This finding is significant, as it demonstrates that the Energy Glass Solar panels do not adversely affect the pollinating activity of bumblebees or the natural growth of plants. When introducing our technology, farmers do not need to adapt their working process or adjust any parameter of their already working greenhouses.

Crop growth:

The results obtained from the different growth parameters evaluated are within the range of normality and align with those previously obtained in other tests. These results indicate that the plants are normal and healthy. For a cherry tomato plant, as in our case, to be considered healthy and for its yield to be within normal values, it must reach a height of between 200-300 cm in 3 months, which has been achieved during this trial.

Pollinating activity:

The pollinating activity carried out by the bumblebees was not adversely affected by the presence of photovoltaic panels. In fact, it had been significantly better in the greenhouse with the Energy Solar Panels in days 82 thru 97, near the end of the trial.

Electromagnetic field measurements:

The Energy Glass electrical panels installed by Proconsult showed significantly lower values, with E=24V/m and H=2.89 µT. The E and H field values at the bottom of the traditional electrical panels installed in 2nd greenhouse were more than three times higher than those measured for the Energy Glass units installed in greenhouse.

Photosynthetically Active Radiation (PAR): The daily integral PAR radiation levels observed align with the standard values for the period, indicating that the panels did not hinder light availability crucial for plant growth.

Transmissivity Coefficients: These remained consistent across treatments, further affirming the Energy Glass Solar panels' efficiency in allowing light transmission.

Wind Resistance: Despite strong winds, especially during the CIARAN storm in late October and early November, the Energy Glass panels remained effective and resilient, ensuring an uninterrupted energy supply.

Plant Growth Metrics: Parameters such as plant height, basal diameter, internode distance, and leaf count showed that the photovoltaic panels did not negatively impact plant growth, with all measurements falling within the normal ranges for a three-month tomato crop.



Flowering and Fruiting Patterns: The number of flowers and fruits developed across treatments did not significantly differ, indicating that the panels did not adversely affect these critical stages of crop development.

Crop Productivity:

The fresh weight of the fruits and the number of harvestable fruits were comparable between treatments, reinforcing the conclusion that the photovoltaic panels had no detrimental effect on crop yield, nor its quality as commercial standard produce grew in similar amounts and inside the average production per square meters in a test of these characteristics.

ABOUT:

Tecnova Technology Centre was born on January 9, 2001, is a private non-profit entity, registered in the Registry of Foundations of the Ministry of Social Affairs since May 25, 2001.

In March 2007, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Business classified it as an Andalusian Auxiliary Industry Technology Center. In June 2013, it was listed by the Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness as a National Technological Innovation Support Center with Registration Number 10. In July 2015, the Ministry accredited it as a National Technological Center with registration No. 125. Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness of Spain, and in October 2016, it was classified as a European Projects Office by the Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness in the call for Europe Technology Centers 2016. It comprises more than 100 companies, institutions, and organizations in the industry and auxiliary services of agriculture, post-harvest, and agroindustry.

The mission of the Technology Center is to promote applied innovation and technological development to improve the competitiveness and profitability of companies in the agro-industrial sector. Currently, Tecnova works with more than 300 companies, nationally and internationally, that are committed to processes of change and innovation in their organizations and do so with responsibility, flexibility, and confidentiality. Tecnova, as a European Cluster that brings together the main companies in the sector, works as a network to help them position themselves in the main international markets, transferring knowledge and technology, promoting R&D, and finding lines of financing that make it possible.

SAXON CAPITAL GROUP, INC.: Saxon Capital owns the Worldwide Exclusive Rights To Produce and Sell Energy Glass Solar Architectural Glass Products, A Patented, Electric Producing, Clear Architectural Solar Glass Technology that Creates Electricity From Solar, Diffused and Ambient Light.

ENERGY GLASS SOLAR: Energy Glass Solar is a patented, Optically Clear Vertical Building Photovoltaic Window System that produces continuous Energy from Sunlight, Diffused, Ambient Light and Ground Reflectance and has 100% field of vision. The entire surface of the windows is clear - No grids, dots or lines! This proprietary Inorganic Nano Technology and Solar Collector does not degrade from IR like typical solar cells do. DC electricity produced from Energy Glass Solar can be inverted and returned to the grid, charge batteries, be wired direct to DC electronics, and offers a value-added solution for power independence from the main electrical grid! Energy Glass Solar uses inorganic nano particles that are co-infused in a polycarbonate interlayer, which is then laminated between two lites of 1/4" inch glass. The nano particles redirect components of the light spectrum to the edge of the glass while letting most of the spectrum through. The light that reaches the edge of the glass is collected and sent to our patented edge frame collectors. Because our edge collectors are at the edge of our glass and actually fit inside of the photovoltaic curtain wall framing system, they are protected and do not suffer degradation from IR as typical solar cell installations do.

Forward-Looking Statements:

SOURCE: Saxon Capital Group Inc.